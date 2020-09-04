Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have resumed pre-season training with Leicester City in England.

Ndidi and Iheanacho both resumed pre-season training at Leicester City’s training ground this week ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Ndidi who spent a part of his holidays in Nigeria spent some days in isolation upon his return to England before he was able to resume pre-season.

It is not known if Iheanacho left England after the 2019/2020 season.

From video clips which they shared on their Instagram Stories, Ndidi and Iheanacho took time out of training to play some games of snooker together.

Leicester City teammate James Maddison also joined them in the snooker game.

Although there have been reports linking him with a move away at Leicester City, Ndidi is expected to remain with the Foxes and continue his impressive performances for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The midfielder last season kept up with his status as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and led the whole league in tackles.

Iheanacho will be looking to consolidate on the form he ended the 2019/2020 season with and become a more important player in the squad.

The 23-year-old forced himself into Rodgers' plans with some impressive performances and was one of Leicester City’s best players towards the end of the 2019/2020 season.