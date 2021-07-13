RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho resume pre-season with Leicester City

Steve Dede

Ndidi and Iheanacho are ready to go for the 2021/2022 season.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have resumed pre-season with Leicester City (Instagram/Leicester City)
Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho on Monday, July 13, 2021, resumed pre-season with Leicester City ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Ndidi and Iheanacho played critical roles in Leicester City's 2020/2021 season. Although they came up short in the fight for a top-four finish, they won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea in the final.

After a break that included two games with the Super Eagles and holidaying in Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigerian duo was at Leicester City training group at Leicester City's all-new training facility, located in Seagrave.

Leicester City shared photos of the two Nigerian players on Monday. Iheanacho was snapped arriving at the training ground while Ndidi was all smiles as he reconnected with his club teammates.

Ndidi was huge in the middle again for Leicester City last season with 36 games in all competitions.

After being on the fringes for most of his time at Leicester City, Iheanacho took advantage of some injuries to get himself in the starting XI with some fantastic goal-scoring performances.

