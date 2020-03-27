Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he is keeping in touch with his players including Nigerian stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

As the whole of the United Kingdom has been advised to stay at home to practise social distancing, Rodgers has not been able to see his players as the training ground has been closed.

The Irish coach, however, says he is keeping in touch with them.

"I've spoken to most of the players, I've been connecting with them, making sure they're okay,” Rodgers is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Kelechi Iheanacho and his Leicester City teammates are training at home while in lockdown during the coronavirus crisis (Reuters) Reuters

“On the mental side for players, it's a difficult period for everyone around that, so we're helping them deal with that side.

“It's important to be supporting their mental fitness and wellbeing. We have a structure in place to deal with that.”

Only one of the Nigerian players, Ndidi was involved in Leicester City’s final Premier League fixture before the shutdown - a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Ndidi has been an important figure in Rodgers’ Leicester City squad that has impressed in the Premier League this season.

Leicester City are currently third on the Premier League table and are expected to finish in the Champions League places.

Ndidi has made 23 league appearances for the Foxes so far this season while Iheanancho who had a resurgence in December has played 12 games so far.