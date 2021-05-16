Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are the latest Nigerian players to win the FA Cup, but who are the others?

Ndidi and Iheanacho were on from the start as Leicester City won at Wembley.

For the cup run, Ndidi played all six games and started five of them while Iheanacho was instrumental in Leicester City’s success in the FA Cup.

Iheanacho scored the winner with the last play of the game in the fifth round 1-0 win over Brighton before that fantastic brace in the quarterfinals against Manchester United.

He continued his streak with the only goal in the semifinals against Southampton that got the Foxes to the final.

With Leicester City’s win, Ndidi has gotten his first club title, and Iheanacho his second.

The two Leicester City stars joined a prestigious league of Nigerian players who won the oldest cup competition in club football.

When we say Nigerian players, we mean people who committed to play for Nigeria in their international careers.

Who are the others?

1. Daniel Amokachi (Everton: 1995)

Amokachi was the first Nigeria international to win the FA Cup. In 1995, Amokachi made a slew of appearances for Everton in the FA Cup and even scored in the semifinals against Tottenham after infamously substituting himself into the game.

He played in the final, the first Nigerian player to do so, coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for Everton in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at 1995 final in Wembley.

2. Celestine Babayaro (Chelsea: 2000)

Although he only played in the final, Babayaro had done enough to get a medal as Chelsea won the FA Cup title in 2000.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes as Roberto Di Matteo scored Chelsea’s winning goal against Aston Villa.

3. Kanu Nwankwo (Arsenal: 2002, 2003 and Portsmouth, 2008)

Kanu won four FA Cup during his time in England with Arsenal and Portsmouth.

For his first title, he played five times in Arsenal’s run to the 2002 title and scored two goals, one in a 4-2 win away at Watford in the Third Round and the other in a 5-2 win against Gillingham in the Fifth Round.

He only started the FA Cup games he scored in that season and only managed substitute appearances for the latter stages, including the final.

He came in the 81st minute as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 in the final.

Arsenal successfully defended their title in 2003, with Kanu playing one game in the run.

His only FA Cup game that season came in the Fourth Round away at Farnborough Town. He still got that medal to his name.

In 2008, he got the name King Kanu following his clutch goals in the semifinals and finals for Portsmouth.

He scored the only goals in the semifinals against West Brom and in the final against Cardiff. In that final against Cardiff, Kanu posted an outstanding performance and was named Man of the Match.

4. John Utaka (Portsmouth: 2008)

Utaka was in the winning Portsmouth team of 2008 and played four games in that run.

He was also on the pitch with Kanu in the final and provided the cross for his compatriot’s goal.

5. John Mikel Obi (Chelsea: 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012)

Mikel won four FA Cup titles with Chelsea in his stellar career. The first came in 2007 and saw the young midfielder play in all six games of the run and scored two goals.

The two goals came in the Third Round when Chelsea thrash Macclesfield Town 6-1.

Mikel was a clutch player at Chelsea, often turning up in crunch moments to put in tenacious performances.

In the FA Cup final in 2007, he did that playing for the entire 120 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in extra-time time to lift the FA Cup.

For the goals that came in the 25th minute of Extra-time, he excellently progressed the ball from midfield to attack to pass to Didier Drogba, who played a one-two with Frank Lampard to get himself into the box and finish past the Manchester United goalkeeper.

In 2009, he played five out of six games in Chelsea’s run to the title. He was on the pitch from start to finish when Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 in the final.

The following year, he played three games but wasn’t available for the later stages because of an injury that ruled him out of the rest of the season, including the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He had, however, done enough to earn a medal.

In 2012, he played five out of six games in Chelsea’s run to the title. He played the full 90 minutes in the 2012 FA Cup final when Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

6. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, 2017)

Iwobi won the first trophy of his professional football career when Arsenal got the FA Cup title in 2017.

He played three games and had an assist in the Fifth Round 2-0 win at Sutton United.

He didn’t get any game time in the latter stages of the competition, including the final but had still done enough to earn a medal.

7. Victor Moses (Chelsea, 2018)

Moses won it with Chelsea in 2018 to become only the seventh Nigerian player to win the FA Cup title.