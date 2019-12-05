There were midweek actions across different leagues on Wednesday, December 4 in Europe with some Nigerian players in action.

We review the performances of these players.

In England

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes as Leicester City stretch their winning run to seven games with a 2-0 win over Watford at the King Power Stadium.

His compatriot Isaac Success was a second-half substitute for Watford but he could not make any impact.

In Anfield Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi could not help Everton who lost 5-2 to Premier League leaders Liverpool. He did manage to create Everton’s first goal with a cross from the edge of the area but he couldn’t stop Sadio Mane, who got past him easily on the break from which the Liverpool forward scored the Reds’ fourth goal from.

In France

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon could not make an impact as Nantes were beaten 2-0 away by the champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In Belgium

Two Nigerian players Joseph Akpala and David Okereke were in the Belgian Cup action between Oostende and Club Brugge.

Akpala came on in the second half as a substitute while Okereke was on from the start before he was withdrawn in the 33rd minute because of an injury. Club Brugge won the tie via a penalty shoot after it finished 1-1 after extra time.

In Portugal

Nigerian midfielder played the whole 90 minutes for Vitoria SC who beat Setubal in a Portuguese League Cup game.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo played the whole 90 minutes for Rangers who managed a 2-2 draw away at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

In Serbia

Nigerian player Sadiq Umar grabbed an assist for Partizan in their 3-2 home lose to Napredak in a league game.