﻿Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi﻿ is a doubt for Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel could be without his star midfielder Ndidi as he suggested that the 22-year-old may not be fit enough.

The Nigerian midfielder was in action in midweek as Leicester City lost on penalties to reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City in the Carabao Cup featuring for 90 minutes.

Wilfred Ndidi

Puel made the declaration during his press conference for their away clash at Stamford Bridge.

The French manager stated that it is yet unclear if Ndidi will be fit for the clash as he was in pain after the game.

He said, “We will see tomorrow if he can play or not. It’s about his knee, he received a fall against him. He finished the game, but with pain, so we’ll see if he can participate.”

Chelsea head into the game in good form and their star player Eden Hazard in good form and Ndidi’s possible absence could mean the Foxes have no chance.

Ndidi has been a key performer for Leicester City this season with 17 appearances and has scored one goal this season.

The game between Chelsea and Leicester City is expected to hold on Saturday, December 22.