The team bus of Nigerian club side Wikki Tourist went up in flames on Thursday, February 18, 2021, while the team was on its way to an away game.

The Wikki Tourists contingent were on their way to Akwa Ibom to take on Dakkada FC on the matchday 11 of the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The incident happened near the Kibo area of Plateau State around 7 am, and fortunately, there were no injuries and fatality recorded.

This incident is the latest in the long-running unpleasant tales of road trips in Nigerian football.

Five Kano Pillars players were injured in a robbery attack that happened while the team was on their way to a game in June 2015.

The likes of Giwa FC and Enyimba have also experienced robbery attacks during road trips to away games.

In October 2018, Kwara United’s team bus was involved in a crash during an away trip to their 2018/2019 NPFL season opening game.