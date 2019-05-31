DStv and GOtv subscribers can watch this season’s championships League LIVE this Saturday, June 1 at 8pm on all DStv packages (SuperSport 3 & SuperSport 10) and GOtv Max & Plus (SuperSport Select 2).

Ahead of the football spectacle which features Africa’s biggest exports on both sides, here are SIX reasons that make this the most anticipated final yet:

Watch both English teams go head-to-head - Expect to see two all-English teams go head to head for the second time in history. So far, they have had a total of 170 matches. 79 wins for Liverpool, 48 wins for Spurs and 43 draws. Tottenham and Liverpool have been paired together only once previously in UEFA competitions - the 1972/73 UEFA Cup semi-finale which was won on away goals by Liverpool after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Newcomers Spur on the brink of UEFA history? - Spurs are the 40th club to reach the European Cup final and the first newcomers since Chelsea in 2008. This is the third time Liverpool have reached successive European Cup finals and only Serie A giants Juventus (1997, 1998) and Valencia (2000, 2001) have lost the fixture in consecutive years.

Spurs team have a lot to prove - Mauricio Pochettino and his team, Spurs, has come a long way, from overcoming AFC Ajax of the Netherlands to appearing in their first Champions League final for the first time in history to face Liverpool. Will they have as much luck in the final?

To see if Liverpool avoids the ‘nearly men’ title - There is a possibility of a huge psychological blow if Liverpool gets defeated in the final. There is already fear lingering that Jurgen Klopp’s team will be labelled the ‘nearly men’ due to their nearly won matches. Last year during the Champions League Final, they succumbed to Real Madrid while their premier league campaign this season racked up 97 points (1 point behind the season winners Man City).

African Stars take centre stage – Fans can look out for Liverpool’s African trio made up of Egypt’s Mohamed ‘Mo’ Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s Joel Matip, who will lead the charge for what will be the Reds’ sixth victory in the competition and the second since being renamed the UEFA Champions League. Then on the Spurs’ side, Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier and Kenya’s Victor Wanyama, who have not been used regularly in the Champions League this season, may however get a game on Saturday with Wanyama expected to keep Mane.

SuperSport’s match build-up - DStv & GOtv Subscribers can enjoy an exciting array of programming including half hour highlights of the four semi-final games, official UEFA Champions League preview show at 6pm the studio build-up including crossings from Madrid at 6:30pm before the match kick-off at 8pm.

