Why Victor Osimhen could miss Napoli's Champions League clash against Liverpool

The Nigerian is gearing up for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's men, but he is currently a doubt.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Napoli's Champions League clash against Liverpool at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen's fitness became a concern following Napoli's 2-1 win over Lazio in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night.

Although the Super Eagles star played the entire 90 minutes of the encounter, he reportedly suffered knocks, leading to speculations that he may miss the massive match against Jurgen Klopp's men.

While the knocks are nothing serious, Napoli's Sporting Director Cristiano Guintoli revealed the club are still waiting on the doctors to determine if it would be wise to risk him for the clash.

"He has a little discomfort in the adductor, there is no injury, it is a fatigue that he must manage together with the doctor and decide a few hours of the game with Liverpool if it is appropriate to risk or not," Guintoli said as per Tutto Napoli.

Napoli's coach Luciano Spallettii will hope to have his Nigerian star available, though, as his potential absence will be a big blow for the Italian side.

Osimhen has started the season with two goals in his first two games for the Italian side. The 23-year-old is crucial to how Napoli play, and his speed could cause problems for a Liverpool side that plays a high line.

The Nigerian will also be eager to make his mark in the competition, as he has not played a Champions League game since his time at Lille.

Osimhen and Napoli will also play Rangers and Ajax in their group.

