Why Super Eagles star will miss Salzburg's Champions League clash against Chelsea

Joba Ogunwale
The Austrian Champions will be without their Nigerian import when they face Thomas Tuchel's men.

Super Eagles midfielder Samson Tijani will miss Salzburg's Champions League campaign
Super Eagles star Samson Tijani will miss RB Salzburg Champions League clash against Chelsea and other teams in their group.

Salzburg have been drawn against Chelsea, AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb in this year's Champions League, but their Nigerian import will play no part in the matches.

The Nigerian international is out of the season after fracturing his fibula and tibia in Salzburg's pre-season clash against Feyenoord last month.

It is a big blow for the former Golden Eaglets captain, who could have had a big season with the Austrian champions.

Super Eagles' most expensive defender anticipating Champions League experience with Sons of the Gods

Osimhen headlines the list of Super Eagles stars in the Champions League

Tijani broke his leg in Salzburg's friendly against Feyenoord
Tijani joined Salzburg in 2020, but he has spent most of his time at the club on loan. The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at FC Liefering before returning to his parent club for the second half of the campaign.

Tijani was included in Salzburg's Champions League squad for the knockout round, coming on in the second half of the 7-1 loss to Bayern Munich. He also made three league appearances for The Red Bulls, but will play no role for the side this season.

However, while Tijani will not play a part in Salzburg's Champions League campaign, Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Akinkunmi Amoo, and Zaidu Sanusi will fly Nigeria's flag in this season's competition.

Bassey and Osimhen will face each other after Ajax and Napoli were pitted against each other. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also in the same group, while Bassey is set for an emotional return to Rangers.

Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey will face each other in this year's Champions League
Meanwhile, Zaidu Sanusi's Porto will face Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge. Amoo will have a taste of Champions League football too, but it will not be easy for him after Copenhagen were drawn against Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

