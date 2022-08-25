Why Super Eagles star will miss Salzburg's Champions League clash against Chelsea

Salzburg have been drawn against Chelsea, AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb in this year's Champions League, but their Nigerian import will play no part in the matches.

Tijani to miss Salzburg's Champions League campaign

The Nigerian international is out of the season after fracturing his fibula and tibia in Salzburg's pre-season clash against Feyenoord last month.

It is a big blow for the former Golden Eaglets captain, who could have had a big season with the Austrian champions.

Tijani joined Salzburg in 2020, but he has spent most of his time at the club on loan. The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at FC Liefering before returning to his parent club for the second half of the campaign.

Tijani was included in Salzburg's Champions League squad for the knockout round, coming on in the second half of the 7-1 loss to Bayern Munich. He also made three league appearances for The Red Bulls, but will play no role for the side this season.

Nigeria is still heavily represented in the Champions League

However, while Tijani will not play a part in Salzburg's Champions League campaign, Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Akinkunmi Amoo, and Zaidu Sanusi will fly Nigeria's flag in this season's competition.

Bassey and Osimhen will face each other after Ajax and Napoli were pitted against each other. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also in the same group, while Bassey is set for an emotional return to Rangers.

