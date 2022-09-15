Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international's generosity knows no bounds, and he showed it again this week.

Victor Osimhen showed his generous side once again on social media
Victor Osimhen showed his generous side once again on social media

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen showed his generous side again after giving a lucky fan a whopping sum of ₦100k. Osimhen is known for giving his fans cash and gifts, and it does not look like he will stop anytime soon.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian international, who communicates with his fans on social media, gave one of his followers on Twitter ₦100k after the user replied to his tweet.

Osimhen had posted a picture of himself in a green and white sleeveless jacket and shorts while holding a pool stick. The Napoli striker added a caption to the picture which read: You Are Blessed, Don’t Let The Tough Moments Pull You Away From That Truth.

And as expected, the post got a lot of replies from his followers, with one of the users saying: Make I use this one hold body, because... hmmn!

After seeing the tweet, Osimhen asked the user to send his account details, saying: I know say things hard my bro, keep pushing o, still send AZA here make I give you 100k.

After sending his account number, the user confirmed the credit alert in a separate tweet, saying Osimhen's Napoli will win the UEFA Champions League this season.

It is not the first time Osimhen will show his kind act toward Nigerians. The ex-Lille man once sent a sewing machine to a fashion designer who needed it for her work, and he has also sent numerous cash gifts to some of his followers.

As for the Champions League, which the user hopes Osimhen will win this season, it looks unlikely, but Napoli has started well in Osimhen's absence.

The Nigerian is currently out with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the 4-0 win over Liverpool, but the Neapolitans kept their 100% record in their group with a 3-0 win over Rangers.

Osimhen will hope to be back for Napoli's next Champions League game, which is a clash against Calvin Bassey's Ajax in Amsterdam next month.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

We will get better - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack