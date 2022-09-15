Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

The Nigerian international, who communicates with his fans on social media, gave one of his followers on Twitter ₦100k after the user replied to his tweet.

Osimhen had posted a picture of himself in a green and white sleeveless jacket and shorts while holding a pool stick. The Napoli striker added a caption to the picture which read: You Are Blessed, Don’t Let The Tough Moments Pull You Away From That Truth.

And as expected, the post got a lot of replies from his followers, with one of the users saying: Make I use this one hold body, because... hmmn!

After seeing the tweet, Osimhen asked the user to send his account details, saying: I know say things hard my bro, keep pushing o, still send AZA here make I give you 100k.

After sending his account number, the user confirmed the credit alert in a separate tweet, saying Osimhen's Napoli will win the UEFA Champions League this season.

It is not the first time Osimhen will show his kind act toward Nigerians. The ex-Lille man once sent a sewing machine to a fashion designer who needed it for her work, and he has also sent numerous cash gifts to some of his followers.

As for the Champions League, which the user hopes Osimhen will win this season, it looks unlikely, but Napoli has started well in Osimhen's absence.

The Nigerian is currently out with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the 4-0 win over Liverpool, but the Neapolitans kept their 100% record in their group with a 3-0 win over Rangers.