Why Super Eagles need Victor Moses ahead of the 2021 AFCON

The Nigerian football supremo confirmed that he is talking to Odion Ighalo and see if he could make a return, but the presence of the likes of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi is in fine form and are capable of delivering the goals if they have a good supply from the midfield, thus making the addition of Ighalo a luxury.

In truth, the team needs an experienced player and the creativity puzzle in the team is yet to be solved, the current form of Victor Moses with Spartak Moscow where he Is has been providing assists and making an impact week in week out make him more desirable in the Super Eagles than a central striker.

Moses will be a perfect fit by creating a creative option for the Super Eagles as he can play through the middle of the wings creating chances for the strikers to score with ease.

The likes of Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke, Moses Simon will still have a lot to learn from Victor's wealth of experience in the game.

The will also help them to grow their game to maturity while they confront Africa and the World in 2022.

Victor Moses announced his retirement from international games in August 2018 having played a total of 37 games and scored 16 times for the Super Eagles, helping the team to win the 2013 AFCON and play In the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles can benefit from these experiences especially at the 2021 AFCON in Cameron as well as in the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifier next year where the presence of experienced players will be more useful.

Based on these Victor Moses can be considered and lured out of retirement as his presence will improve the team if the Nigeria Football Federation are willing to lure any of the retired players of the Super Eagles back to the team.

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

