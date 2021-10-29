Why Simy has to start against Venezia

The rather inferior quality of the newly promoted side’s squad is apparent when compared to other sides in the league and that talent gap was bound to be evident early doors.

Perhaps, that explained the signing of Simy on loan from Crotone. The towering striker thrived in his third campaign for the Pythagoreans who broadly struggled for performances and results on their return to the top flight.

Notwithstanding, Simy’s was a shining light, netting a staggering 20 times for the team that eventually ended the campaign second-bottom. Despite never leaving the bottom three for the entirety of 2020/21, the Crotone frontman’s predatory instincts in the box saw him outscore all but four players in the division.

He took his overall tally in Serie A rose to 30 at the end of last season and his sole strike this term for Salernitana means he’s now on 31 Italian top flight goals. Supplanting Obafemi Martins’ 28-goal haul — to become Nigeria’s top scorer in the competition’s history — was all the more remarkable given Crotone’s dearth of resources.

This explained Salernitana’s call to bring in the 29-year-old for the 2021/22 campaign, but it’s yielded little result so far, with the Granata unable to string together any momentum.

They sit bottom after nine games, conceding the highest volume of goals (21), while they haven’t pulled up trees in the goals scored column—eight strikes betters only team…Venezia.

The new boys face off on Tuesday evening, with Salernitana looking to defeat a team that has conceded only three goals in Venice.

Be that as it may, Simy will be undaunted by game week 10’s opponents, having scored a brace against Venezia in three games in Serie B for Crotone.

Furthermore, the forward’s success on the road has seen him score four of his last Serie A strikes on the road, too, further strengthening the growing assumption the Crotone loanee flourishes on his travels.

He may have fired blanks last week as Salernitana nearly fought back from 4-0 down against Empoli (eventually lost 4-2), but Simy may be new head coach Stefano Colantuono’s trump card against Tuesday’s opponents.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

