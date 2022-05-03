'Why should he say goodbye?' - Ragnick hints at Ronaldo stay

Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 61st minute to double United's lead against Brentford on Monday, May 2, 2022, scoring his 18th Premier League goal of the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the Red Devils' most influential player this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

However, it is still to be confirmed if the Portuguese star will be part of Ten Hag's plans for next season.

Regardless, United's current manager Ralf Ragnick expects the Portuguese superstar to stay put next season.

Speaking after the win against Brentford in the Premier league on Monday, Ragnick said:

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year

of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told Stadium Astro.

Recall that, Ragnick had previously stated that the club would need a complete revamp at the end of the season will a good number of departures expected as well as up to ten (10) arrivals.

Following Ronaldo's penalty goal against Brentford yesterday, the 37-year-old pointed to himself, and then at the Old Trafford surface before performing his signature SIU celebration.

The gesture from Ronaldo resulted in supporters speculating if the hand signals meant he would remain at Old trafford next season.

Manchester United look set to miss out on Champions league football next season, a competition widely regarded as Ronaldo's favourite tournament.

The Red devils might have settled for the Europa league instead, but it remains to be seen if the Champions league legend will compete in their tier 2 of Europe's elite club footballing tournament.

Man United fans will be hopeful that Ronaldo's actions during and after yesterday's highlight his intention to see out his contract which expires in 2023.