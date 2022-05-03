TRANSFERS

'Why should he say goodbye?' - Ragnick hints at Ronaldo stay

David Ben
Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick believes Cristiano Ronaldo will continue at the club next season regardless of Champions league miss

Ralf Ragnick expects Ronaldo to continue at Manchester United next season
Ralf Ragnick expects Ronaldo to continue at Manchester United next season

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar's future has been a subject of serious speculation following the appointment of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager next season.

Manchester United Superstar Ronaldo.
Manchester United Superstar Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 61st minute to double United's lead against Brentford on Monday, May 2, 2022, scoring his 18th Premier League goal of the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the Red Devils' most influential player this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

However, it is still to be confirmed if the Portuguese star will be part of Ten Hag's plans for next season.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag

Regardless, United's current manager Ralf Ragnick expects the Portuguese superstar to stay put next season.

Speaking after the win against Brentford in the Premier league on Monday, Ragnick said:

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year

of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told Stadium Astro.

Man United manager Ralf Ragnick
Man United manager Ralf Ragnick

Recall that, Ragnick had previously stated that the club would need a complete revamp at the end of the season will a good number of departures expected as well as up to ten (10) arrivals.

Following Ronaldo's penalty goal against Brentford yesterday, the 37-year-old pointed to himself, and then at the Old Trafford surface before performing his signature SIU celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchestr United in their 3-0 win against Brentford on Monday night
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchestr United in their 3-0 win against Brentford on Monday night

The gesture from Ronaldo resulted in supporters speculating if the hand signals meant he would remain at Old trafford next season.

Manchester United look set to miss out on Champions league football next season, a competition widely regarded as Ronaldo's favourite tournament.

The Red devils might have settled for the Europa league instead, but it remains to be seen if the Champions league legend will compete in their tier 2 of Europe's elite club footballing tournament.

Man United fans will be hopeful that Ronaldo's actions during and after yesterday's highlight his intention to see out his contract which expires in 2023.

Manchester United's win against Brentford yesterday, leaves them in sixth place - six points clear of West Ham in seventh, as they look to secure Europa League football for next season with two games remaining.

David Ben

