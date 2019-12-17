Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukuweze has become a target for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who has £150 to spend in the January transfer window.

With their transfer ban reduced, Chelsea have a £150 million transfer budget to bring in fresh options to revitalise their season.

According to Telegraph, Chukwueze who plays for Villarreal has emerged as one of the targets alongside Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

The report says that the Nigeria international fits the mode of the forward that will offer more goal threat that Chelsea are looking.

RB Leipzig and Lyon strikers Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele are also on Chelsea’s radar, a January move for either of the players would be difficult with their respective clubs participation in the round-of-16 of the Champions League.

Chukwueze is also the likeliest to be available to buy in the winter as Sancho is not expected to leave Dortmund mid-season.

The 20-year-old caught the eye last season at Villarreal where he impressed and scored eight goals; he has three so far this term.

Pulse Sports, however, understand that the player and his people are still unaware of any Chelsea interest but he publicly declared his love for Chelsea in the past.

“I was supporting Chelsea. I used to support every team that featured a Nigerian. So my love for Chelsea then was because of Mikel,” the Villarreal star told Vanguard in an interview.

“Maybe in the future, a movement is possible but right now my attention is on Villarreal. I want to focus well on my club and gain more confidence. Maybe when the time is ripe, I can move.”

The link to Chelsea made Chukwueze become the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria as Nigerians reacted to the transfer report.

Chelsea fans in Nigeria were not particularly keen on Chukwueze as they preferred other names like Sancho and Zaha.