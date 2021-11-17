Why Premier League title is still Chelsea's to lose

To turn a side that was struggling for results into an efficient one that ultimately lifted the holy grail of club football in the UEFA Champions League, all in less than six months: that's the stuff dreams are made of. Not even more celebrated coaches in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have achieved that in such a short space of time.

More amazing is Tuchel achieved this with the existing resources inherited from Frank Lampard. Tuchel didn't make a single acquisition in January, and that's proof that a manager can get results with what he has and not necessarily what he wants.

The Blues under the German's watch have continued in similar vein in the current campaign with new acquisitions that includes old boy Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea were touted as one of the favorites for the Premier League title at the start of the campaign, and it is no surprise that they are currently top of the log. They may have recorded an unfavorable draw at home to Burnley last weekend, but it was rather unfortunate considering how well they played, and they were let down by missing tons of chances.

Chelsea are just three points clear of their closest challengers in Manchester City, and while there are still 27 games to go, the West London side are showing a lot of bravery, determination and resilience.

For the likes of City, they got no points against Crystal Palace at home, losing 2-0 with 10 men. This added to earlier draws with Southampton and Liverpool. While, for the Reds, it was a loss at West Ham last time out, coupled with unwanted draws against draws against Brighton and Brentford.

Before Burnley, Chelsea had only dropped points when they faced Liverpool (draw) and Manchester City (loss). They have the best defensive record, with only four goals conceded so far.

Goalscoring might often seem like a problem for Tuchel's side, but yet they have the second best goal tally in the league this season (27 goals), four short of Liverpool. The men in blue simply get the goals when it's needed the most, and that is what will matter in what is a tough title race.

Tuchel's charges showed a lot of steel when they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield despite being down to 10 men for all of the second half. They equally held their nerve to deny an impressive Brentford a point following a late barrage of attacks from the newly-promoted side.

Not to forget that Chelsea have had to deal with injuries of key players, like it is currently with Lukaku and Timo Werner, or the struggle for form, consistency and fitness of other big names like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Saul Niguez, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic.

In all these, they've kept their performance on track. That's the hallmark of a winning team and you wouldn't find it better anywhere else than at Chelsea.

Come May 22, 2022, there should be no surprise if they are crowned Premier League champions for the sixth time.

---

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

-----