Why Osimhen should snub Bayern Munich for PSG

Recalled, Napoli paid Lille €65m to sign the player last year, after he scored 18 goals in 27 appearances for the club.

Osimhen has since cemented his reputation as one of European football’s deadliest strikers and Napoli will face a battle to keep him, if he continues to perform at his current level.

Osimhen has scored 9 goals in 12 games for the Azzurri this season — one short of the 10 he scored last season, despite his injury and his Covid-19 troubles.

Touted by many as a possible future African Footballer of the year, Osimhen is expected to continue his rapid rise at Napoli, but with many club asking after him, then he's unlikely to remain in Italy forever.

Should he decide to move, I think he would thrive at PSG than Bayern Munich, and that's largely down to his style of football.

Bayern Munich have their unique style of playing. They like to pass the ball around, and rarely play a long ball for a striker to run in behind the or send in good crosses.

Osimhen is powerful and quick. He thrives mostly in a counter attacking system and also good on the air, and I’m not confident whether how would be a perfect suit fit for Bayelsa.

At PSG, they have so many quick players and like to counter-attack, I think their style suits Osimhen a lot better.

With Neymar and Messi behind him, he won't be short of service, and playing with these superstars will help him develop to a world-class finisher.

Lastly, his physical style looks perfectly matched for PSG's attack — on paper, it looks like he would be a perfect fit for them.

No doubt about Victor Osimhen's ability to score plenty of goals, but playing at with a team that will consistently challenge for title will help improve mentally.

---

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

----