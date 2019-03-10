For the first time in his professional career, Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo had his mother’s name at the back of his jersey during a game.

This happened while he was in action for Leganes in a La Liga game away at Atletico Madrid.

‘Onyeoma’ was emblazoned at the back of Omeruo’s jersey to pay tribute to his mother in marking of the 2019 International Women’s Day.

March 8 is set out annually to commemorate the struggle for women’s rights. The theme for 2019 International Women's Day is #BalanceforBetter which is aimed at gender equality, a greater awareness of discrimination and a celebration of women's achievements.

Omeruo wasn’t alone with this as the whole Leganes team took to the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with the names of their respective mothers emblazoned across the back of their jerseys.

Leganes lost the game 0-1 to Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian defender impressed in his usual role in the centre of a three-man defence.

He was his usual composed self and defended well all through the game.

But he ruined his day by conceding a penalty after he was adjourned to have fouled Angel Correa in the box.

Saul’s initial kick was saved by Leganes goalkeeper Andriy Lunin but the Atletico forward was able to follow up on the rebound to score.