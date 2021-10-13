Why Kelechi Iheanacho has to start against Manchester United

It seems odd to even say the words, owing to the rich vein of form the Leicester City man has shown in 2021 with country and, especially, club, scoring a boatload of goals in the calendar year alone.

Club action returns this weekend and the Foxes play host to Manchester United looking to extend the Red Devils’ winless Premier League run to three games—following a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa and a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Of course, it comes with the caveat that both encounters were at Old Trafford, where the Manchester giants have been surprisingly shaky in the last 12 to 18 months, whereas their away run has been the best in the land over that same period.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team went the entirety of last season unbeaten away from home and they’ve now supplanted Arsenal’s record for the number of away games without defeat.

That run now stands at 29 Premier League matches, a tally Iheanacho and his teammates will look to halt this weekend.

Leicester haven’t had things go entirely their way this term, with injuries, illness and the team’s broader structure off the ball particularly concerning.

In their last game, though, Seniorman came up trumps with a strike on his first PL start of the campaign at Crystal Palace. The strike came from the Nigerian’s only effort before his 71 st -minute withdrawal and Brendan Rodgers could look to the Super Eagle against the Red Devils et again.

The forward was the key man in Leicester’s FA Cup run last term, scoring and assisting in key wins over Brighton; Hove Albion — where he netted the only goal — the 3-1 success over Solskjaer’s men — he netted twice and set up another — and scored in the 1-0 semi-final success over Southampton in the semi-final.

Brendan Rodgers will hope the forward shows the same form when they play host to the giants this weekend, particularly as the Foxes have hitherto seldom fared well against this weekend’s visitors.

Man United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (winning nine a drawing five), with their 5-3 defeat in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal their only reverse in that time.

The 3-1 FA Cup defeat at the King Power Stadium owed much to Iheanacho’s decisiveness and supporters at the ground will hope for a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester, who claimed a 2-1 win at Old Trafford at the backend of last season, haven’t won consecutive league games against United since 1973, a record they’d be motivated to match on their turf in game week eight.

With Iheanacho in their ranks, they have a fighting chance!

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

