Why I snubbed Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United - Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a subject of intense speculation since Ten Hag swapped Amsterdam for Manchester following his move from Ajax to Manchester United last month.

German champions Bayern Munich have been described as favourites to land the 20-year-old.

AFP

While the move is far from official yet, it seems the young midfield star has all but confirmed the move to Munich after he explained his decision to reject Manchester United.

He says he has chosen to not join his former boss at the Red Devils because he had given his words to the giants from Bavarian.

"Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club. But I already had such a good feeling at Bayern and I had given my word," he said as per Manchester Evening News.

Pulse Nigeria

"Bayern is a big club. I think you have to win big titles here. That is also what I expect for myself. I'm happy to be here in Munich now."