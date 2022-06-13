TRANSFERS

Why I snubbed Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United - Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ryan Gravenberch is one of Ajax's players rumoured to follow their former boss Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United.

Sven Simon
Sven Simon

Ajax wunderkind Ryan Gravenberch has come out to explain why he won't be reunited with former manager Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer.

Gravenberch has been a subject of intense speculation since Ten Hag swapped Amsterdam for Manchester following his move from Ajax to Manchester United last month.

German champions Bayern Munich have been described as favourites to land the 20-year-old.

Ajax pair Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate their win against Borussia Dortmund
Ajax pair Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate their win against Borussia Dortmund AFP

While the move is far from official yet, it seems the young midfield star has all but confirmed the move to Munich after he explained his decision to reject Manchester United.

He says he has chosen to not join his former boss at the Red Devils because he had given his words to the giants from Bavarian.

"Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club. But I already had such a good feeling at Bayern and I had given my word," he said as per Manchester Evening News.

Real Madrid are the latest club linked with a move for Ajax wunderkind, Ryan Gravenberch.
Real Madrid are the latest club linked with a move for Ajax wunderkind, Ryan Gravenberch. Pulse Nigeria

"Bayern is a big club. I think you have to win big titles here. That is also what I expect for myself. I'm happy to be here in Munich now."

Gravenberch played a key role for Ajax last season en route to helping the club to the Eredivisie title. He played 42 times in all competitions, scored three goals and assisted six others.

