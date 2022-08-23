Head coach of Nigeria's under 20 women's national team Chris Musa Danjuma has explained the Falconets' elimination from the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
Why Falconets lost to the Netherlands - Danjuma explains
The Falconets suffered a 0-2 loss to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.
The Falconets progressed to the quarterfinals after victories against European champions France, South Korea, and Canada.
Arriving in the quarterfinals as favorites the Falconets conceded two first-half goals and without response were knocked out.
Danjuma on Falconets vs the Netherlands
Danjuma was questioned about his team's exit from the tournament by the Netherlands.
At the press conference, Danjuma revealed that the Falconets are out of the competition due to their failure to take chances against the Netherlands.
He said, “This is football when your opponent capitalizes on your mistake and they punish you for that.
“I think we had these few mistakes starting and we were punished for it and we had our chances and we could not take it.
“Football is all about taking your chances. But it is just unfortunate because nobody wants to go into the game and lose. We wanted to go all the way, but it did not happen.”