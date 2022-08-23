Why Falconets lost to the Netherlands - Danjuma explains

The Falconets suffered a 0-2 loss to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.

The Falconets progressed to the quarterfinals after victories against European champions France, South Korea, and Canada.

Arriving in the quarterfinals as favorites the Falconets conceded two first-half goals and without response were knocked out.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ

Danjuma on Falconets vs the Netherlands

Danjuma was questioned about his team's exit from the tournament by the Netherlands.

At the press conference, Danjuma revealed that the Falconets are out of the competition due to their failure to take chances against the Netherlands.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “This is football when your opponent capitalizes on your mistake and they punish you for that.

“I think we had these few mistakes starting and we were punished for it and we had our chances and we could not take it.