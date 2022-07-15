Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

Dembele signed in 2017 to replace Brazilian superstar Neymar and has struggled to stay on the pitch.

Before the season ended, negotiations between Barcelona and Dembele stalled.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez insisted on multiple occasions that the return of Dembele was a priority.

ALSO READ : Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

Pulse Nigeria

Dembele returns to Barcelona

According to several reports, Dembele had contacts with Premier League giants about a switch.

The 25-year-old however decided to continue his stay with Barcelona until 2024.

In a statement on his official social media account Dembele said, "I'm Very happy to continue at Barça!!

"Looking forward to starting the season and giving the best with all the culers. Thanks for the support!."

Pulse Nigeria

Dembele explains extension

The Frenchman also explained his decision to extend his contract with the Spanish Club.

In an interview with the Barcelona website Dembele said, “I’m pleased with this renewal. Barça has been my dream club since I was little and I am looking forward to a new season and doing everything for this club.

"Barça was always my first option, and we are all happy and eager to start.

“Barça always has to be up there challenging for titles, and my dream is to win the Champions League.

Pulse Nigeria

"I will do everything, work hard for the boss on the pitch and hopefully this will be a big year for me and Barça."