LA LIGA

Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dembele reveals why he extended with Barcelona until 2024.

Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona
Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

La Liga giants Barcelona announced the extension of French forward Ousmane Dembele on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

Dembele signed in 2017 to replace Brazilian superstar Neymar and has struggled to stay on the pitch.

Before the season ended, negotiations between Barcelona and Dembele stalled.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez insisted on multiple occasions that the return of Dembele was a priority.

ALSO READ : Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Dembele is looking forward to a new season and doing everything for this club.
Dembele is looking forward to a new season and doing everything for this club. Pulse Nigeria

According to several reports, Dembele had contacts with Premier League giants about a switch.

The 25-year-old however decided to continue his stay with Barcelona until 2024.

In a statement on his official social media account Dembele said, "I'm Very happy to continue at Barça!!

"Looking forward to starting the season and giving the best with all the culers. Thanks for the support!."

Dembele's dream is to win the Champions League
Dembele's dream is to win the Champions League Pulse Nigeria

The Frenchman also explained his decision to extend his contract with the Spanish Club.

In an interview with the Barcelona website Dembele said, “I’m pleased with this renewal. Barça has been my dream club since I was little and I am looking forward to a new season and doing everything for this club.

"Barça was always my first option, and we are all happy and eager to start.

“Barça always has to be up there challenging for titles, and my dream is to win the Champions League.

Xavi insisted on multiple occasions that the return of Dembele was a priority.
Xavi insisted on multiple occasions that the return of Dembele was a priority. Pulse Nigeria

"I will do everything, work hard for the boss on the pitch and hopefully this will be a big year for me and Barça."

Dembele joins Barcelona as they embark on a pre-season tour in the United States of America (USA).

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

    Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

  • Pulse of the Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Calvin Bassey.

    De Frenk Rejection! De Jong tells Man United off, Calvin Bassey to win summer transfer window IF

  • Social media reactions to bizarre penalty shoot-out between Remo Stars and Ijebu United

    Nigerians react as video of alleged match-fixing in FA Cup goes viral

Recommended articles

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

Why Dembele snubbed Chelsea to continue at Barcelona

De Frenk Rejection! De Jong tells Man United off, Calvin Bassey to win summer transfer window IF

De Frenk Rejection! De Jong tells Man United off, Calvin Bassey to win summer transfer window IF

Nigerians react as video of alleged match-fixing in FA Cup goes viral

Nigerians react as video of alleged match-fixing in FA Cup goes viral

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time