BUNDESLIGA

Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

Izuchukwu Akawor
Bayern Munich's hierarchy has given an insight into why they had no other option but to sign Sadio Mane.

Bayern Munich continue to treat Sadio Mane as a king by adorning their elegant stadium in his name.
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have provided a vivid explanation of why the club went all out to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

Bayern and Liverpool agreed on a £28m deal that saw Mane end his six years of romance with Anfield for the Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane unveiled as Bayern's latest signing.
Sadio Mane unveiled as Bayern's latest signing. AFP

And on Wednesday, it became official as the 30-year-old was unveiled as the latest Bavarian in town.

Mane put pen to paper on a deal that will see him represent the reds of Bayern until the summer of 2025.

Legendary goalkeeper Kahn with Mane.
Legendary goalkeeper Kahn with Mane. AFP

While the Reds of Liverpool acted swiftly to cash in on Mane, who had a year left on his contract at Anfield, for the decision-makers at Bayern, it was more than just a golden opportunity.

The German champions couldn't miss the chance to add another 'top International' to their galaxy of stars at the Arena.

Here are quotes from the powers that be at Bayern Munich during the unveiling ceremony.

  • Herbert Hainer, Bayern's President
Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich's President
Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich's President AFP

"Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such players."

  • Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern's Football Director
Hasan Salihamidžić,
Hasan Salihamidžić, AFP

"In Sadio Mané, a top international is coming to Bayern, who has left his mark on world football. The fact that he's joining Bayern shows that we all have big aims. Sadio fits perfectly with the football that we under Julian Nagelsmann."

  • Oliver Kahn, Bayern's CEO
Kahn has been the CEO at Bayern for two years now.
Kahn has been the CEO at Bayern for two years now. AFP

"We are happy that we were able to sign Sadio Mané for Bayern. Thanks to his outstanding performances and his great success at the top international level, he has been a very unique and special player."

Mane will earn €13.8m a year as a salary during his time with Bayern, which is double what he earned at Liverpool.

But the Bavarians don't care and aren't the only ones who are excited by the arrival of the African champion.

The Bundesliga looked as excited after taking to their official social media account to welcome Mane, who is described as a 'speed king' and one of the greatest African footballers ever.

Izuchukwu Akawor

