Why Arsenal is poised for a bigger run in the 2022/23 season

Over the years, Arsenal has been seen as one of the mid-level teams in the league as they failed to come up with consistent runs in the top four. They just saw their Champions League run come to an end just a few years ago and they have struggled to keep their Europa League spot in the 2021/22 run.

After the international break, the upcoming Arsenal FC game is set to give them a lead ahead of the pack in the league table if they manage to pull off a win. The club has been grinding hard in their games, and it seems that the 2022/23 season would be the best chance to prove that they are still one of the top contenders in the EPL.

Arsenal has enjoyed good summer additions

Arsenal has made changes in their roster. Upon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure and move to Barcelona, Arsenal knew that it was all going to be a big change for the team sooner or later. Arteta made the big moves this summer and acquired a wide array of talent to boost their squad this time.

This has made Arsenal a tougher team to beat in turn. Adding Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City was a huge steal. The star is now making waves in the squad, which just proves how much of a big move this is for the Gunners now that they are seeking to get a win for the first time since the Invincibles era. This is a chance that the team cannot pass up this season.

Arsenal found its new groove with an efficient roster

Arsenal has already tweaked its roster in the past few months, and most of it has been effective and rewarding for the team. They already found their groove and are getting a good pace on how they can come up with a big push that will bring them to the top of the league. So far, most of it has been concentrated on the attack. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are already considered to be elite attackers, and Jesus’ addition made them even more effective.

Defence has never been an issue for Arsenal. The team is known for having one of the best defensive lines in the league and they are doing it well so far. While their lone loss to Manchester United was a shock, fans know that Arsenal has done a better job to keep that same pace going. This may be the key to their possible championship run.

Frustrations served as fuel to the fire

The past few runs have been tough for Arsenal. Their UCL streak was broken, their Europa League run was halted by Villarreal under the lead of Unai Emery. Aubameyang’s departure was the last straw, and they went on to put up a new run that would give them a better chance at a championship. Those frustrations and short runs led to this moment, and this is now the big run that the team needs to focus on.

A title finish will ensure that they will get the best chance at being the contenders that the Premier League will look up to. After years of continued short runs and tough finishes, Arsenal has found its way back to the top spot.

What fans should expect from Arsenal looking forward

Arsenal has always been on the prowl for a shot at the league title, and it seems that there are expectations on how the squad is going to make the most of their chances. Arsenal has improved a lot in their game, which just means that fans can expect the best of their games in the coming months.

On top of that, every upcoming Arsenal FC game has been fun to watch. It is delightful to see the squad turn into one of the elites in the Premier League after a long struggle in their past few campaigns.

---