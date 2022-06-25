Why 20-goal star Awoniyi is the newest and most expensive tree in the FOREST

Awoniyi has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with newly promoted Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The deal to bring the 24-year-old to Trentside was an expensive one as Union Berlin pocketed £17.5m, a club record for sales at Union Berlin, too.

That won’t be the first time the former Liverpool man will be breaking a record, last season he broke numerous records en route scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances last season for Union Berlin.

15 of those goals were in the Bundesliga, a club record for a season, which fired Berlin to a fifth-place finish and a historic Europa League ticket.

Therefore, it came as a surprise when Awoniyi was linked with a move and a return to the PL for a just promoted side.

So, why exactly have the Reds from Trentside paid a club-record fee to make Awoniyi the most expensive and newest tree in their Forest?

The player himself and his new manager provide quick and vivid insight. Take a read;

A life-long dream has been ticked off

If you recall vividly, Awoniyi joined Liverpool after impressing at the youth level for Nigeria but failed to make a single senior appearance for the Anfield giants.

In his first interview with Forest, he reveals that the Premier League has always been the catch for him - I mean, not a surprise, he is Nigerian.

“It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it's a club that I want to be part of,” he told the club website in his first interview.

"What stood out about Forest were the meetings with the Head Coach and the discussions we had. I can see how ambitious and dedicated he is to his job.”

"When I look at Forest and look at the history of the club, it's even more about the team. This is the kind of place I love to belong to and I am ready for it.”

Forest believes in Awoniyi’s talent

According to the coach, Steve Cooper, the Reds have followed Awoniyi’s development for a while via their scouting team and believe so much in his ability as a striker.

“Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months. He’s a player who we really believe in and we look forward to him going on to fulfil his potential and become a top Premier League striker with Nottingham Forest.”

Swansea City

The coach also seems happy that the club was able to beat off competition from other suitors to land the striker.