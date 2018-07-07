Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Who's saying what at the World Cup

Football Who's saying what at the World Cup

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

  • Published:
England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990 play

England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990

(AFP)

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

"We approach each game similarly, but Russia in Moscow would be an incredible game to be involved in."

-- England coach Gareth Southgate has his eyes on the hosts after beating Sweden in the quarter-finals.

"Nothing fazes me. The pitch is always going to be the same, same lines, same goal height, it's just a game of football."

-- Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his three excellent saves helped England into the last four.

"The baby is fantastic. It was our third home birth. My wife is a machine.... I think it was the penalties that brought on the labour. I've got Hendo (Jordan Henderson) to thank for that."

-- England midfielder Fabian Delph after returning to Russia following a trip home for the birth of his third child. Henderson was the only player to miss when England beat Colombia on penalties in the last 16.

"They're a good football side, they don't give a lot of openings. I believe they are perfectly capable of going all the way."

-- Beaten Sweden coach Janne Andersson thinks England can win a first major trophy for 52 years.

Neymar's Brazil were dumped out of the tournament by an inspired Belgium play

Neymar's Brazil were dumped out of the tournament by an inspired Belgium

(AFP)

"I can say it is the saddest moment of my career, the pain is great because we knew we could get there, we know we had a chance to go far, to make history.... But it wasn't to be this time."

-- A crestfallen Neymar on Instagram after Brazil's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Belgium on Friday.

"You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we've enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football's Coming Home! W"

-- Prince William congratulates England on Twitter.

"The atmosphere is amazing. I'm covered in beer, but I'll take it because it's coming home."

-- England fan Tania Burnham after watching the game on a big screen in London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

England's players celebrate their win against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football England bask in World Cup glow as Russia suffer agonising exit
Harry Maguire celebrates England's victory against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football England set up Croatia World Cup semi as Russia crash out
Russia were the lowest team entering the tournament and came within penalty kicks of making the semi-final
Football Russia's fairytale World Cup run ends in tears
Luka Modric celebrates after Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach the World Cup semi-finals
Football Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach World Cup semis