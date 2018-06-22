Who's saying what at the World Cup

news

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

"England is still a place where a naughty boy who comes from nothing can live his dream."

-- England forward Raheem Sterling in a very personal interview in The Players' Tribune takes a dig at the British tabloids who have made a lot of the Manchester City star's lifestyle.

"It's overwhelming that five, six times the population of our country died in this one city in just six months."

-- Iceland fan Heidar Gudjonsson awe-struck in Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad. The World War Two Battle of Stalingrad is among the bloodiest in history, it left the city in ruins and around two million Nazi and Soviet soldiers and civilians dead.

"Catastrophe"

-- Argentina's press stick the boot into Lionel Messi and his teammates after the shambolic 3-0 loss to Croatia.

"I see a team that is lost."

-- Atletico Madrid's Argentinean coach Diego Simeone in a scathing critique of his homeland's World Cup campaign.

"It's absolutely false"

-- Argentina team official denying reports Messi and company wanted Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli replaced before their closing group game.

"Everyone is aware that this is our first 'final', it's annoying that it comes so early, but it's self-inflicted."

-- World Cup holders Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff squaring up to the enormous pressure Joachim Loew's side now finds themselves under after the 1-0 opening defeat by Mexico.

"We were broke. Not just poor, but broke."

-- Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on how football was his passport out of poverty.

"He has 15 lungs."

-- Paul Pogba tribute to his tireless France teammate N'Golo Kante.

"It's going to be a little harder to focus on the race because we will be watching it."

-- British Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton revealing he'll have difficulty keeping his eyes on the road at the French Grand Prix on Sunday with England in action in Russia.

"That's a tricky question, because I say it's working, it's going to go against us tomorrow. If I say it's not working, it's going to go against us tomorrow."

-- Belgium coach Roberto Martinez on whether he believes VAR is working. His final conclusion is the new system works "extremely well", even if there are a few early teething problems.