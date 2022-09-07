Who will be the last standing Nigerian star in the Champions League?

The competition features the world's best players representing their clubs for the most-prized possession in club football. Nigerian players are not left out of this year's action. Since its inception, three Nigerian players- Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel, and George Finidi have won the Champions League.

And with the new season underway, is there any other Nigerian player that can join Kanu, Mikel, and Finidi? Pulse Sports takes a look at the Nigerian player likely to go farthest in this year's competition.

There are nine Nigerian players in this year's competition, but only six will get the chance to play. Both Akinkunmi Amoo and Samson Tijani are out of the season, while Olanrewaju Kayode is not in the Shakhtar Donetsk squad.

So who is Nigeria's best hope?

It is hard to look past Victor Osimhen, but his Napoli side are in a difficult group. Luciano Spalletti's men are in the same group as Liverpool, Rangers, and Ajax.

While Liverpool will be expected to progress as group winners, Napoli will have to battle Ajax and Rangers for the second spot.

On paper, Napoli and Ajax are likely to battle it out for the second spot, but Rangers have shown in recent years they can rough it with the big boys.

If Osimhen and Napoli manage to pick the second qualifying ticket, they are still unlikely to go all the way in the competition.

The best possible outcome for Osimhen and Napoli will be the round of 16. However, Osimhen may still not end up as the last-standing Nigerian, considering Calvin Bassey is in Ajax's squad.

Ajax are the slight favourites to qualify alongside Liverpool in their group, given their performances in previous seasons. Although they have lost some top players, the Dutch champions have brought in perfect replacements, with Bassey included.

Nonetheless, Bassey or Osimhen should still keep the Nigerian flag flying in the second round unless Rangers upset the odds.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Zaidu Sanusi's FC Porto have a good chance of qualifying for the round of 16. Like Ajax, Porto also have a big reputation in the Champions League.

The Portuguese champions are in the same group as Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge. Although it is not a straightforward group for Porto, the Portuguese champions should feel confident in their chances.

Porto has a decent chance of qualifying for the round of 16, meaning Nigeria could have two players in the knockout stages.

However, it is unlikely that Raphael Onyedika will join them. Onyedika will also play Champions League football after joining Club Brugge, but the Belgian champions are the underdogs in Group B.

In other groups featuring Nigerian stars, Paul Mukairu's FC Copenhagen are not expected to make an impact and will be the whipping boys in a group that has Manchester City, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund.