Who said what in sport this weekend

Big blow: New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli in their T20 World Cup clash

Big blow: New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli in their T20 World Cup clash Creator: Aamir QURESHI
Big blow: New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli in their T20 World Cup clash Creator: Aamir QURESHI

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do."

-- India cricket captain Virat Kohli after the team's only Muslim player Mohammed Shami was singled out for abuse on social media after the T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan.

"It feels like a defeat." 

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton after being 2-0 ahead.

"Words are meaningless right now."

-- Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after the 2-1 loss to Verona which left the Turin giants in ninth place in Serie A.

"We fell off a cliff."

-- Wales rugby union coach Wayne Pivac following the 54-16 defeat to the All Blacks in Cardiff.

"I think I'm the only person playing in the World Cup who goes home at night and does report writing for insurance companies back home."

-- Namibian cricketer Craig Williams on combining playing at the T20 World Cup and catching up on his paperwork for his full-time job as a quantity surveyor.

"I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball."

-- Virat Kohli after India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the T20 World Cup.

"I don't want West Ham to become that flaky inconsistent team a lot of people remember them as."

-- West Ham manager David Moyes after a 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

"My Hindi is going to be tested. I think if my mom's watching this and I say something slightly wrong, she'll give me a hard time about it. So I'll answer in English this time around."

-- New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi at a news conference after his team's win against India at the T20 World Cup. Sodhi was born in Punjab but moved to New Zealand with his family when he was four.

"He has to walk on fire and if he walks on fire, he will be even better. He has to taste the taste of blood."

-- Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hands out career advice to French striker Kylian Mbappe.

