The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are continuing with their quest of getting talented players of Nigerian descent anywhere in the world to commit to Nigeria.

This is an exercise that has been going on for years with successful attempts like in the case of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

Belgium-born striker Cyril Dessers who is currently the highest goalscorer in the Dutch Eredivisie has acquired his Nigerian passport and now available for selection while and Queens Park-Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze is expected to complete their switch in the nearest future.

The NFF have not succeeded with all their attempts. Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori snubbed Nigeria to commit to England.

The NFF are not stopping and according to reports, have switched their attention to Bayern Munich teenager Joshua Zirkzee.

According to France Football, the NFF and Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr have started discussions with the teenager over a switch of allegiance.

But who is he?

Big things are expected from Joshua Zirkzee who has impressed with the senior team (Instagram/Joshua Zirkzee) Instagram

Born in Schiedam, on the outskirts of Rotterdam, Zirkzee’s parents are both Nigerians. His middle name ‘Orobosa’ suggests he is of Edo State origin.

It was in Rotterdam that he began playing with local clubs before he was scouted by Den Haag where he played before he joined Dutch giants Feyenoord in 2016.

He played only a year with the Feyenoord’s youth team before Bayern Munich spotted and came for him. He had trials at Everton but decided to join Bayern instead.

At Bayern, the youngster impressed and worked his way up through the U17s and U19s. He got a taste of first-team action during a pre-season tour of the United States in 2018.

It would be more than a year later when he made his debut for Bayern Munich in a Champions League game.

Since his first-team debut, the forward has caught the eyes with some impressive performances which have come with a couple of goals.

He became Bayern’s third-youngest goalscorer when he came off the bench to score against Freiburg in December 2019.

International career

Zirkzee has played for the Netherlands from the U15s and is currently part of the U19s. It is not known if he is interested in committing to Nigeria, although he is still too young to be quick in making a decision over his international future. The report that he has started speaking to the NFF however, comes from a reliable platform, France Football.

Style of play

A 6’4, Zirkzee is an imposing forward who is strong in the air with a serious turn of pace. Also impressive about him is how he reads the game.

With those attributes, he has the perfect model in Robert Lewandowski to work with.