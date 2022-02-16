UCL

Who is Chukwubuike Adamu, the Nigerian-born striker who scored a wonderful goal against Bayern Munich?

Tunde Young
Chukwubuike Adamu opened the scoring for RB Salzburg against Bayern Munich in the UCL round of 16.

Chukwubuike Adamu in action against Bayern Munich
Austrian champions RB Salzburg took an unexpected lead in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at home to German giants, Bayern Munich. The identity of the goalscorer made it even more interesting.

Chukwubuike Adamu side-footed the ball home from just inside the Bayern Munich box and past the helpless Sven Ulreich in goal -- a fantastic finish.

Chukwubuike Adamu in action against Bayern Munich
The 20-year old is one of the most sought-after young forwards in European football, having been seriously courted by Southampton and Monaco, and this goal would only have affected his stock positively.

So who is this Austrian international with a Nigerian name?

Chukwubuike Junior Adamu was born in Kano state, Nigeria but has spent the majority of his life in Austria, which was where he began his football journey as a 12-year old at GSV Wacker Youth before getting snapped up by Salzburg less than a year later.

He made his way through the different age grades at Salzburg all the way from the under-15s to the senior squad, for whom he has just scored his first Champions League goal.

Chukwubuike Adamu
That goal was his fifth in 27 appearances for Salzburg this season, which is even more impressive upon the realisation that he has only started nine games in all competitions this season.

Adamu showed what he can do with more game time while on loan at Swiss club St Gallen, where he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 games as a teenager across all competitions last term.

That display in the second half of the Switzerland top-flight season is what convinced Salzburg to bring Adamu back and give him a consistent chance with the first team this season.

Chkwubuike Adamu celebrating the goal against Bayern Munich with his teammates
As talented as Adamu is, he is firmly behind Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor and the injured Sekou Koita in the pecking order of strikers for Salzburg.

That said, the Austrian club's precedent of developing young attacking talent suggests that Adamu is in the right place for his career right now. He may yet be the next big money centre-forward to leave Salzburg following the likes of Erling Haaland and Patson Daka.

The Austrian national team recognises that potential, which is why they moved quickly and handed Adamu his debut with a one-minute cameo appearance in a 4-2 win against Israel in a World Cup qualifying match back in November 2021.

That makes it difficult or near-impossible (depending on how many more call-ups he receives) for Adamu to ever represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

