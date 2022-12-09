WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Who is going to tell Pele?' - Reactions as Croatia edge Brazil in sudden death to qualify for World Cup semis

The first half was Brazil doing all the attacking and creating lots of chances for themselves.

However, the Samba boys could not break down the resilient Croatian defense who had an answer every time they were asked by the Selecao’s attack.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the first half as both teams headed into the break with the scoreline goalless.

AFP

The second half was more of the same from both teams as Brazil coach Tite was forced to make changes to his side as they were desperate to score the opener.

In the 56th minute Antony replaced Raphinha before Rodrygo Goes came on for Vinicius Junior in the 64th minute.

However, the Croats continued to be as solid as ever in defense with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic forced into making some brilliant saves to keep the scores at 0-0.

Brazil continued to create dangerous chances for themselves but could not just find a way through the opponent’s defense.

AFP

And after 90 minutes of action, it finished 0-0 as both teams were forced into crucial extra-time period.

Brazil continued to pile the pressure and looked more likely to score the potential winner between both sides.

But the Croatian defense continued to be resolute in denying Brazil any chance of finding the back of the net.

The Croats themselves came close to taking the lead after Bruno Petkovic found Marcelo Brozovic unmarked on the edge of the box, but his thunderbolt of shot went just over the bar.

But the Brazilians finally got the opener in the 105th minute after a moment of pure individual brilliance from Neymar Jr who danced his way past the Croatia defense to give Brazil the deserved 1-0 lead.

AFP

Brazil continued to look comfortable after the goal as Croatia sought to level terms and force the Selecao into penalties.

And the Croatians would soon respond and force the leveler after Bruno Petkovic’s effort was deflected into the back of the Brazilian net to put the score at 1-1 in dramatic fashion.

AFP

Petkovic's effort proved to be the final action after 120 minutes as both sides were headed for penalties.

Nikola Vlasic stepped up and opened the scoring for Croatia before Rodrygo Goes missed for Brazil moments after.

Lovro Majer stepped up and scored again for Croatia before Casemiro also fired home for Brazil.

Luka Modric soon stepped up and made no mistake for Croatia before Pedro stepped up and scored for Brazil.

AFP

Miroslav Orsic stepped up and made no mistake against Alisson before Marquinhos blazed his effort off the left post to give the Croats a 4-2 win on penalties and ultimately send Croatia through to the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they would face either Netherlands or Argentina.

Social Media Reactions

Following the dramatic win for Croatia, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

