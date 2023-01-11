ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT'S BUZZIN: Man City fans brand Kalvin Phillips 'worst signing of the season' after embarrassing Carabao Cup exit

Manchester City were knocked out of the EFL Cup following a shock loss to Southampton on Wednesday night.

Social media reactions as Southampton kick man City out of EFL Cup
Social media reactions as Southampton kick man City out of EFL Cup

Manchester City travelled to St Marys to face Southampton in the Quarterfinals of the 2022/23 EFL Cup.

The Cityzens were hoping to continue their impressive cup form as they seek a ninth Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola fielded a less stronger side on Wednesday night with key players like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri all rested ahead of this weekend’s crucial Manchester Derby.

The hosts began the game brightly pressing the visitors at will and winning the ball in dangerous areas until they were finally rewarded with the opener.

Lyanco found Sekou Mara in the 28th minute, with the 20-year-old French forward finishing brilliantly to give the Saints a deserved 1-0 lead.

Sekou Mara opened the scoring for Southampton against Manchester City
Sekou Mara opened the scoring for Southampton against Manchester City AFP

The visitors sought to find a way back into the contest but were lacking the cutting edge in the final third as they were soon dealt another blow a few minutes later.

Romeo Lavia played a pass to Mousa Djenepo with Malian midfielder blazing a superb curling effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box, to double Southampton&rsquo;s lead in the 28th minute.

City again had no answer to the hosts as they looked less lethal in attack in the first 45 minutes heading into the break with a bid to plotting a comeback in the second half.

Moussa Djenepo scored Southampton's second goal of the match against Manchester City in the EFL Cup
Moussa Djenepo scored Southampton's second goal of the match against Manchester City in the EFL Cup AFP

Pep Guardiola decided that he had seen enough and needed to introduce some fresh leagues during the restart with Kevin de Bruyne replacing Cole Palmer, Nathan Ake replacing Sergi Gomez and Jack Grealish making way for Erling Haaland in the 46th minute.

However, despite boasting the lion&rsquo;s share of possession, the Cityzens failed to register a single shot on target in what was one of their worst performances of this campaign so far.

Southamoton knocked Manchestr City out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, January 11, 2023 at St. Mary's Stadium.
Southamoton knocked Manchestr City out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, January 11, 2023 at St. Mary's Stadium. AFP

The hosts continued to create chances as well but did a very good job of protecting their two goal lead up until the final whistle as the Saints pretty much did the job in the first half.

At full-time it finished 2-0 in favour of Southampton who have now kicked out the eight-time winners out of the competition.

Kalvin Phillips vs Southampton
Kalvin Phillips vs Southampton AFP

Following the defeat for Man City, fans have singled out one player for criticism on social media.

Here&rsquo;s what&rsquo;s buzzin:

Manchester City
Manchester City AFP

The defending champions continue to chase the high-flying gunners Arsenal on the Premier League summit when they face their local rivals on Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2023.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal after 17 games and would be looking to continue their fine form in the league, while chasing down the title contenders from North London.

