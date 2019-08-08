What You Need To Know Before The English Premier League Starts

With summer well underway, we are starting to look ahead at the upcoming English Premier League that is set to begin soon. There are some big teams set to come up against each other and hopefully get themselves to the top of the league table.

Before the league begins, we thought we’d tell you a bit more about what to expect and where you can enjoy these world-renowned matches. Keep reading to find out more.

When Does It Start?

There are only a few weeks left before the English Premier League starts on Saturday 10th August 2019. The fixtures for this season have already been confirmed which means that football fans around the world can check out who their favourite teams will be coming up against in the coming months.

The first game will actually take place on Friday 9th August and this will be between Liverpool and Norwich. It is on the 10th August that we will see the real kick off as 7 matches take place across the country including West Ham V Manchester City and Tottenham V Aston Villa.

Sport betting fans can get their bets in early by taking a look at the fixtures for the coming season and figuring out who to put their money on. Make sure to consider last year’s results and any changes made to the lineups.

How To Watch It

Did you know that around 49% of Nigerians watch the English Premier League? This is an extremely popular tournament in this country and so it is entirely possible to access the matches as they are being played and afterwards if you can’t keep up.

There are a few different ways to watch the matches including through DSTV subscriptions as well as taking a trip to a viewing centre across the country. If you like to keep up with the English Premier League, then we suggest that you find out more about where you can watch these matches before they begin in the coming weeks.

Teams To Watch

Last year’s winners Manchester City are favourites to win the English Premier League 2019/2020 season, but this is not guaranteed. Other teams that you might want to watch this season include Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

All of these teams performed well last year but there is a chance that other teams will spring into action and give them a run for their money. Make sure to keep an eye on these teams to see just how well they perform.

Final Verdict

The 2019/20 English Premier League football tournament is starting very soon so make sure that you are ready for the football frenzy to begin. This is a tournament that is watched around the world and these teams have been training day and night to make sure that they are ready for what the tournament throws at them. There are only a few weeks left so don’t miss out on the football fun.

