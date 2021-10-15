What Super Eagles need to do to succeed at AFCON

It has come as a slightly strange occurrence that a team blessed with an abundance of talent hasn't found the formula for bigger successes in recent times.

It’s not complete doom and gloom – numerous managers have produced great results just not so often when it matters most.

Nigeria have a solid foundation to build from and all of the tools to evolve; it’s merely a question of how they can progress from here.

The generation of Balogun, Omeruo, Daniel Akpeyi and Ahmed Musa are increasingly approaching their ‘golden years’ within the sport. They’re not exactly surplus to requirements but, commonly, they are used much more sparingly and afforded frequent MOT checks.

Nigeria shouldn't retain a reliance on these individuals no matter how much these players gesticulate; instead, they should employ these players as templates for future stars and allow them to aid the younger players in making a seamless transition into the team.

In order for this idea to work, no third of the pitch should be dominated by the older players as more youth is eased in. Eventually, the new players will gain more international nous, allowing former players to be significantly reduced in appearances before eventually being eased out.

Whether it be the new crop or the older crop, there are definitely huge personalities and egos within the dressing room. It's a very delicate job keeping everybody satisfied as there is always a large squad but only eleven men can ever play on the pitch at one time.

Algeria have, for a long time, relied almost exclusively on the close relationship between the teammates as it helps to build a bond that then translates to the field, allowing each player to express himself and each player to know what to expect.

Nigeria have built a legacy from resolute, hardworking displays and it is often enough to get them results. However, this style of play, especially when chasing a game, can be more of a hindrance than a help as they can sometimes find themselves tiring having tried so hard to get back into matches.

There has to be a ‘plan B’; an alternative that relies on intelligence more than athleticism in order to sustain pressure throughout the 90 minutes and beyond. The problem is that this style has for so long been inflexible.

As it is, Nigeria now play a brand of football that only rarely fascinates, bordering on the predictable.

Is there any point in showing up for a tournament if every man involved doesn't believe that their team can win? The psychological aspect of football is in many ways more important than the physical as a bad mind-set can have physiological ramifications.

The Super Eagles team still has some way to go to catch up to the top sides from around the African continent. Having spent so much time in obscurity, patriots are way past impatient as they await conspicuous signals that indicate the Nigeria Football Federation's desire to improve the long running fortunes of the national squad. Those Eagles on the shirt represent pride; it's time that this returned.

