What next for Super Eagles' Rangers trio Aribo, Balogun and Bassey after Europa heartbreak?

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Nigerian trio are still reeling from the disappointment of their Europa League loss, but they could still end the year on a high, starting with this weekend's clash against Hearts.

Calvin Bassey (L), Leon Balogun (1R), Joe Aribo (2R)
Following Wednesday's heartbreaking defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, Nigeria internationals Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey were for the second time this season, left without a trophy.

The Gers lost to the German side 5-4 on penalties after Rafael Santos Borre cancelled out Aribo's opener, forcing the game to a 1-1 scoreline (after extra time).

Despite an impressive run for Rangers this season, Nigeria's trio, failed to get a league winners medal, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side conceded the Scottish Premiership to rivals Celtic.

But while a shot at the league and a European title might be gone already, there are upcoming events the likes of Aribo, Balogun and Bassey could turn their focus.

Having failed to win the cup in 13 years, Rangers will hope they can end their drought against Heart of Midlothian when they meet this weekend.

Calvin Bassey was the only African listed in the Europa League team of the season and could play an integral role should Rangers end their Scottish Cup drought
Aribo, Balogun and Bassey were all part of Steven Gerrard's squad that helped end Rangers' 10-wait for a Scottish Premiership last season.

Against Heart in the cup final, they have a chance to repeat history and help van Bronckhorst win his first major trophy since taking over from Gerrard last November.

All three players have been called up among 27 others for Nigeria's international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Super Eagles (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)
Having been key players for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year, they could also be required by new coach Jose Peseiro to help the Super Eagles start their AFCON 2023 qualifiers on a good note.

Nigeria: drawn in Group A with Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Mauritania, will play their first two qualifying matches in June after the European season is concluded.

Jidechi Chidiezie

