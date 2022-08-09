What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 22-year-old shot-stopper lost the battle to become Watford's number one goalkeeper this season.

Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one
Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one

When Okoye signed his five-year deal with Watford, he had hoped to become the club's number one goalkeeper.

Read Also

The Nigerian international was Sparta Rotterdam's number one when he signed and had hoped to take up the number one spot when he joined the Hornets this summer.

However, things do not always go the way we hope for, and that is what Okoye has realised since joining Watford. The 22-year-old lost the battle to become the club's number one, with Watford boss Rob Edwards choosing Ian Bachmann as the club's number one.

ALSO READ: Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Emmanuel Dennis set for a ₦9.9b move to the Premier League but he will not join Nottingham Forest

Maduka Okoye is responsible for his problem but he can still turn it around

While that is not even bad, considering Bachmann was Watford's number one early last season, it is the decision to make him the third-choice goalkeeper that complicates Okoye's woes.

Maduka Okoye is yet to stay play a competitive game for Watford FC
Maduka Okoye is yet to stay play a competitive game for Watford FC Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star has been left out of Watford's matchday squad for their opening two games in this season's Skybet Championship.

Ben Hammer has been the Hornets' second-choice goalkeeper so far. According to the club's Sporting Director, Cristiano Giaretta, Okoye has not been able to make the matchday squad because the Hornets have to fulfil the homegrown quota rule.

And with Hammer being one of the homegrown players in Watford's squad, there has been no space for Okoye in the club's squad for their first two games.

This complicates his situation, and it does not look like it will change this season. So what next for the Nigerian shot-stopper?

Okoye had two successful years with Sparta, having joined the club in 2020, so returning to Sparta could be an escape route for him. Although he also had a difficult start at Sparta, he became the club's number one goalkeeper six games into his first year at the club. The Nigerian international was named the club's player of the year in his first season before helping the side avoid relegation in his second year.

Okoye signed a five and half year deal with Watford last November, but he spent the first six months on loan with Sparta Rotterdam.

Maduka Okoye during his time at Sparta Rotterdam
Maduka Okoye during his time at Sparta Rotterdam Imago

The 22-year-old started last season with Sparta, so he had to finish the season with the Dutch club as part of the conditions in the deal.

And with his current status at Watford, a loan move back to Sparta could be what he needs.

Okoye's second option, which is his most likely choice, is to wait for his time at Watford. Considering Bachmann lost his place to Ben Forster after starting last season as number one, Okoye can also wait for his time, hoping to capitalise on a mistake from the Austrian goalkeeper.

Maduka Okoye may have to wait before making his competitive debut for Watford
Maduka Okoye may have to wait before making his competitive debut for Watford Pulse Nigeria

But that is a big risk, considering coaches rarely change goalkeepers. Nonetheless, Okoye can still wait even if Bachmann does not drop his level. At 22, he is likely to be Watford's number one in the long term, even though it could cost him his place in the Super Eagles squad.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • It's the Onana time at Everton.

    Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

  • Victor Moses makes promise after injury

    'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

  • Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one

    What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Recommended articles

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest cover

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest cover

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Tobi Amusan: Achieving Nigerian Excellence, one hurdle at a time

Tobi Amusan: Achieving Nigerian Excellence, one hurdle at a time

‘We were unfortunate’ - Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team

‘We were unfortunate’ - Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle