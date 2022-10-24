What Mourinho said about Osimhen's goal for Napoli against Roma

The former Chelsea man could only watch on as the Super Eagles striker condemned his Roma side to a defeat.

Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has urged his attackers to emulate Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles star's stunning strike on Sunday night.

Osimhen stole the show at the Stadio Olimpico as Napoli stunned Roma to secure a 1-0 win. The Super Eagles scored one of the goals of the season to maintain Luciano Spalletti's men's winning streak.

Osimhen showed great speed and physicality to get the better of Chris Smalling before firing an unstoppable shot from an impossible angle past Rui Patricio.

While Osimhen created something out of nothing, Roma's strikers were disappointing in front of goal, with Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo and Andrea Belotti failing to fire a single shot on target.

Victor Osimhen got the better of Chris Smalling to give Napoli the win
And having watched the Nigerian, Mourinho has now urged his strikers to emulate the Super Eagles star.

"We have to be more decisive upfront, what lodges into the statistics are the shots on goal," Mourinho said after the game.

"Then I also look at the half opportunities, those that you have to transform into opportunities as Osimhen did," The Roma coach added.

Osimhen has been in great form since he returned from a hamstring injury. His goal against Roma was his third in as many games since returning from the injury.

The Super Eagles star scored against Ajax in the Champions League before scoring the winner against Bologna in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen has scored in his last three matches for Napoli.
Osimhen has now scored four goals in the Italian top flight this season. The Super Eagles star will hope to continue in the same vein when Napoli host Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

