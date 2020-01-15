To give a clear football definition, it's worth remembering that it's not just a competitive team sport. Football is the most massive game in the world. It has become the basis for the multi-billion dollar entertainment industry and the most popular sports hobby among people of all ages.

Therefore, if you haven't yet realized the real meaning of football, it's high time to make it up.

Football Fundamentals

Two teams take part in the game. A team consists of 11 players who occupy certain positions on the pitch: a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers. Each team also has a captain responsible for the behavior of the players during the game. The main point of the game is to score as many goals as possible. At the same time, players of one team have to defend their goals from opponents. Football matches are held on a rectangular field, usually called a football pitch that has a standard size of about 108 meters long and 70 meters wide. The field is divided into goal, penalty and central areas, and has special markings, such as center circle, penalty arcs, corners, etc. The goals are located at the center of each goal-line facing each other. Apart from footballers, only a referee can enter the field during a match. There are also two additional referees positioned on opposite touchlines. Together they closely watch the game to ensure that all players adhere to the rules. Football matches are 90 minutes long, divided into two equal periods with 15-minute interval between the two halves.

If you are still wondering why football is the best sport, simply remember that it gathers billions of spectators during tournaments. Every year, tens of thousands of football matches are held across the globe to determine champions.

The best football clubs make their way to the championship finals, and the players who manage to score the winners usually become football stars. Even those who have never played football know Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the most successful players of our time who set an example for thousands of young footballers worldwide.

