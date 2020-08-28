Ebere Eze has finally gotten a chance to show his abilities in the Premier League following his £19.5m move from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

After being released by the likes of Arsenal, Fulham and Reading early in his career, Eze finally settled at QPR where he has developed over the years.

Since he became a regular in for QPR in the 2018/2019 season, the youngster has never looked back and it was only a matter of time before he got that Premier League move. In two seasons with QPR, Eze caught the eyes with his elegance and the way he glides past oppositions.

Ebere Eze (Instagram/QPR) Instagram

In the 2019/2020 season, he was the only bright spark for QPR who struggled for consistency throughout the season-they only managed consecutive wins twice throughout the campaign and managed a 13th-place finish.

The way he plays his football is amazing, gliding across the pitch in a way that suggests that the game comes to him naturally easy. It might be debatable to say he was the best player in the Championship last season-QPR’s position on the final table counts against him but he was, without doubt, the most pleasing to watch.

It is no surprise that the move to a Premier League happened this summer. After being watched by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Eze joins Crystal Palace to continue his expected career ascension.

With this move finalized, Eze’s international future is another issue that needs to be brought to a conclusion.

Born to Nigerian parents in London where he grew up, Eze has been forever linked with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He once trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017 before going ahead to play for England U20.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick and Ebere Eze had a meeting about the player's international future in November 2019 (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

He also met with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick in November 2019 but later announced that he will take his time before deciding on his international future. That was in November 2019 and now having gone through the Championship season with QPR and gotten his move up to the Premier League, the time is now right to finally make a decision.

Ebere Eze needs to make a decision on his international future (Twitter/Crystal Palace) Twitter

A player of Eze’s ability should have a thriving international career to go along with whatever he is doing at club level. International football will help raise his profile and at this level, this is what he needs to make himself a bigger brand.

It’s also the right time for the NFF to strategically continue to push for his commitment. His current low profile means he is not in the conversation for an England call-up. Who knows things might change when he shows his brilliance in Palace colours.