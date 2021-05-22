What does Taiwo Awoniyi’s UK work permit mean for his career?[Pulse Explainer]

Awoniyi was snapped up by Liverpool in 2015 just after he broke out as a youngster, but he wasn’t eligible for a work permit then and was sent out on loan to several sides.

Players who do not have a British passport must meet certain requirements before getting a work permit in the United Kingdom.

Some of those requirements include;

Playing regularly in Europe’s top five leaves for players 18 and above

Regular internationals for a top-50 FIFA-Ranked county

Awoniyi did not meet these requirements, which caused the 23-year-old to be sent on loan. He has played for seven clubs across Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium since he joined Liverpool.

Having played in German’s top division-one of Europe’s top five leagues-the Nigerian striker has now been granted a work permit in the UK following a lengthy application process.

New lease of life

The work permit will give the striker’s career a new lease of life as he can now join and play for English clubs.

Although he is not expected to get a look in at Liverpool, the Reds have already discussed with the likes of Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City about the player.

For some reason, Liverpool do rate the Nigerian player. They previously rejected a £5 million ($7m) approach from Belgian giants Anderlecht, who remain interested.

It has also been reported that the Premier League giants are hoping to get in the region of £8m ($11m) for the player following his encouraging performances in the Bundesliga this season.

Career history

Twitter

Awoniyi was discovered at a Coca-Cola tournament in London, and it was from there that former Nigeria international Seyi Olofinjana, who is now a scout, signed him to his academy in Lagos Imperial Soccer Academy.

While at the academy, Awoniyi caught the eyes again at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Dubai, where he scored four goals to help Nigeria to the title.

In 2015, he played at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand where Liverpool spotted him.

He has a mixed career so far.

His first loan stint in Germany with FSV Frankfurt in the second division was not a success by any measurable standard.

He moved to the Netherlands, where he scored 21 goals across two spells with Mouscron with a difficult stint at Gent sandwiched between.

In 2019, he joined Bundesliga side Mainz but only managed 12 appearances in a difficult season.

He returned to Germany the following season with Union Berlin, where he has scored five in 20 games.