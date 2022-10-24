What are the favorite teams for the world cup?

In this post, we look at the favourite teams in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, especially those tipped to lift the trophy. Read further for detail.

France

Les Bleus are the titleholders ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Frenchmen staged a spectacular show in the last World to lift the trophy after a hard-fought battle against Croatia in the finals. France is currently 4th on the latest FIFA rankings behind Argentina, Belgium and Brazil.

While the latest results posted by the Blues in the UEFA Nationals League should worry head coach, Didier Deschamps, the talent at his disposal is encouraging. Players like Mbappe, Benzema, Yedder, Pogba, Kante, Camavinga, Dembele, Rabiot, Verane, Mendy and several others are undoubtedly on top of their game. Expect the Frenchmen to go all out to defend their title from the last FIFA World Cup. France Didier Deschamps averages 2.11 points per game after being in charge of 132 games. Meanwhile, check out information relating to World 2022 team kits.

Argentina

Argentina is another top team to watch in the upcoming FIFA World Cup set to take place in Qatar. Dumping former head coach, Jorge Sampaoli for Lionel Scaloni seems to have been all Argentina needs to go top of the world. The South Americans were knocked out of the last FIFA World Cup by France. But as former winners of the trophy, the Argentines know its worth, so we expect them to fight harder this time. They are in 3rd place according to the latest football rankings by FIFA. Current head coach, Scaloni, averages 2.27 points per game in 49 games.

Brazil

Brazil is top of the world according to FIFA's latest football rankings. The Samba Boys sometimes referred to as Selecao, are sending dreadful signals to football rivals ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil is drawn alongside Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia in Group G, a relatively easy matchup that almost guarantees the Brazilians a place in the knockout stages. Most importantly, Brazil is among the top favourites to lift the FIFA World trophy this year. Their head coach, Tite, averages an impressive 2.46 points after being in charge of the Samba Boys in 76 games. Brazil’s national soccer team is endowed with some of the world’s best strikers such as Neymar Jr., Richarlison, Lucas Paquita, Raphina and Bruno Guimaraes.

England

England is another top contender for the 2022 FIFA World trophy. The Three Lions are still managed by Gareth Southgate whose tactics inspired the Englishmen to finish 5th in the last event. Like France, England has been performing dismally lately. They failed to win a game in the last 6 outings, all of which were in the UEFA Nations League. However, England is home to football greats as well as the world's most popular football league, PL. They won't be short of talent in the upcoming FIFA World Cup as Gareth Southgate will have plenty of players to choose from. Notable players in the English squad are Kane, Mount, Sterling, Foden, Grealish, Abraham, Saka and several others. We expect Brazil to go all out to achieve what they couldn’t in the last FIFA World Cup.

