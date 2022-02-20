NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

What would a Premier League All-Star team look like?

Tunde Young
In honour of the NBA All-Star game, here's what an English Premier League All-Star team would look like.

Emmanuel Dennis is a surprise but worthy inclusion in the Premier League All-Star team
The NBA All-Star game is a gathering of the league's best players based on performances in the first half of the season, split into two teams to face each other in an exhibition game.

But what if the English Premier League had something similar? Not an All-Star game but an All-Star team, a lineup of the best players in the league judging by performances this season.

Here is what an imaginary English Premier League All-Star team would look like.

Aaron Ramsdale is only third on the clean sheets log with 11 behind Alison with 12 and Ederson with 14, but the Arsenal goalkeeper has outperformed his Brazilian competitors.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a free-kick taken by Leicester midfielder James Maddison
Ramsdale has made 61 saves this season which far outweighs Alison with 47 and Ederson with 44. And it is also worth noting that 11 clean sheets for Arsenal is more impressive than 14 for Manchester City so Ramsdale starts in goal for the All-Star team.

Chelsea's 37-year old centre-back Thiago Silva continues to prove that age is just a number with his rock solid performances so far this season.

Thiago Silva scored as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0
The Brazilian has made 11 more interceptions and 18 more clearances than reigning Premier League player of the year, Ruben Dias, he has also scored three goals and has two goal-line clearances so far.

Virgil Van Dijk slots in as the second centre-back for obvious reasons, while his Liverpool teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold slots in at right-back, as he leads the league in assists with 10.

Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Virgil Van Dijk (R) have both been in imperious form this season
Joao Cancelo starts as a left-back, the Portuguese full-back ranks fifth in assists and fourth in interceptions making him the best two-way full-back in the league.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
No midfielder in the league has made more recoveries than Declan Rice this season with 202, and he sits seventh in the league for interceptions with 41 so far, second among midfielders.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice
Paul Pogba has not played a lot this season but he has made an impact in his 13 appearances, with eight assists in nine starts, he is third on the Premier League assists table and the first among midfielders.

Paul Pogba (IMAGO Sportimage)
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is in with a shout for player of the season, such has been the level of his display this season having started 25 of 26 games so far this season, proving to be undroppable even for the ultimate rotation master, Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1
Undoubtedly the player of the season so far, Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists so he would definitely be the team captain going by the NBA All-Star format.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
There is really not that much to say about a player that leads the league in goals and sits second in assists. Salah starts on the right-wing.

And on the left wing is another Liverpool player, Diogo Jota who has proven to be a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp's team, his 12 goals make him the second top scorer for his team and the league by extension.

Jota celebrating goal
Leading the line for the English Premier League 2022 All-Stars is none other than Emmanuel Dennis, the Nigerian striker who has surpassed all expectations for Watford so far this season.

Only Raheem Sterling and of course the aforementioned Jota and Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Dennis' nine so far this season.

Emmanuel Dennis celebrates wildly after scoring against Chelsea
Watford have only scored 24 goals this season and Dennis had a hand in 14 of those with nine goals and five assists, which is also the highest any Watford player has managed in the Premier League since the 2018/19 season.

GK. David De Gea, Manchester United

DF. Ruben Dias, Manchester City

DF. Andy Robertson, Liverpool

CM. Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City

CM. Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace

FW. Jarrod Bowen, West Ham

FW. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

