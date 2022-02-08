Kurt Zouma in trouble after leaked footage of him kicking his pet cat

The 27-year-old West Ham defender was seen in footage released on Monday, physically attacking his pet cat in his mansion while being filmed by his brother.

The footage begins with Zouma dropping his cat on the floor and booting it across the kitchen floor.

The Frenchman then goes ahead to chase the cat across the dining room in the presence of a child, while the cameraman laughs.

He also throws a pair of designer shoes at the cat while it tries to escape and finally is seen slapping the cat in the face and out of the child's arms.

Disgusted animal welfare charities have now slammed the Premier League ace, who could now be possibly facing a criminal probe.

According to The Sun, the RSPCA has received at least one complaint about the video, which could give the charity leeway to pursue a prosecution.

Although on Monday night, Zouma did issue an apology for the attack, insisting it was an isolated incident.

Imago

“I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again." he said.

However, West Ham has now issued a statement strongly condemning the Frenchman's actions.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

According to sources close to Zouma, It is understood that the £30million former Chelsea player was furious that his Bengal - an expensive breed of domesticated cat that looks like a small leopard, messed up his home.

Imago

The horrific footage was filmed by Zouma’s brother Yoan and then posted on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after the centre-back appeared for West Ham in the FA Cup.