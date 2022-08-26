West Ham agree €60million record fee for Lyon star

Lyon had valued the 24-year-old at £50million and rejected the Hammer's two previous offers from the Londoners.

However, both parties managed to reach a breakthrough on Thursday night after a final bid was accepted by the Ligue 1 club.

West Ham manager David Moyes also confirmed his interest in the 24-year-old Brazil international earlier this week.

Pulse Sports

“He’s 23, has 30 Brazil caps and can play as a ten, eight or as a false nine. I think his pedigree is really good,” he said as per talkSPORT

Moyes who is still looking to add more faces to his squad before the transfer window closes will likely be getting his man after all.

The Hammers have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season without scoring a goal.

Lucas Pacqueta set to become West Ham's club record signing

West Ham's deal with Lyon for Paqueta set to surpass the £45m the Londoners had previously paid for former striker Sebastian Haller who was also the club's most expensive signing.

AFP

Paqueta will now become West Ham's eighth signing of the summer once the deal is completed.

The 33-cap Brazil international is also set to feature at the Qatar World Cup after winning the Copa America in 2019.

He has spent the last two seasons in France after signing from AC Milan in 2020.

The 24-year-old who is a natural number 10, can also play wide right or as a centre-forward, and has registered 21 goals and 14 assists in 80 appearances for Lyon.

David Moyes has already signed some reinforcements for his defence with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, centre-back pair Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer, full-back Emerson Palmieri, while Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwell Cornet have also arrived in attack.

The Londoners are also currently in talks with former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj.