The France international defender, who was selected against Watford in West Ham's Premier League win on Tuesday night, has been widely condemned after video footage emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat on Monday night.
West Ham stars eye 'significant' pay rises after Zouma's N141m fine for kicking a cat revealed his real wage
West Ham stars are reportedly disappointed with the penalty fine handed out to fellow teammate and defender Kurt Zouma amidst his cat attack incident.
West Ham have already fined Zouma 'the maximum amount possible as he continues to face investigation by the RSPCA after his two cats were taken into the care of the charity.
However, According to a report from the Daily Mail, Zouma’s teammates are also angry over the incident, via a Twitter post by Sami Mokbel.
According to the report, many within the Irons’ squad are said to be demanding wage rises after the 27-year-old France International’s salary was revealed, leading to ‘dissatisfaction’ amongst the squad.
Having featured in the win over Watford, it was reported that the centre-back had been fined two weeks’ wages in a penalty, that summed up to £250,000 to be paid to animal charities.