West Ham stars eye 'significant' pay rises after Zouma's N141m fine for kicking a cat revealed his real wage

West Ham have already fined Zouma 'the maximum amount possible as he continues to face investigation by the RSPCA after his two cats were taken into the care of the charity.

However, According to a report from the Daily Mail, Zouma’s teammates are also angry over the incident, via a Twitter post by Sami Mokbel.

According to the report, many within the Irons’ squad are said to be demanding wage rises after the 27-year-old France International’s salary was revealed, leading to ‘dissatisfaction’ amongst the squad.