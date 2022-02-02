West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R)

West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R) Creator: Oli SCARFF
West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R) Creator: Oli SCARFF

Valerien Ismael was sacked as West Bromwich Albion manager on Wednesday after the Championship club slipped out of the race for automatic promotion.

Recommended articles

Ismael paid the price for West Brom's run of one win in their last seven matches.

A damaging streak of three defeats in four games culminated with Albion supporters calling for his dismissal during a 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.

West Brom are fifth in the second tier table, eight points adrift of the top two as they try to win an immediate return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

"West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach," a statement said.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valerien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."

Former Bayern Munich boss Ismael was hired on a four-year contract in June after impressing with his work at Barnsley.

The 46-year-old Frenchman, who replaced Sam Allardyce at West Brom, had guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in the 2020-21 season.

But Ismael was unable to recreate that success with Albion, who have sacked him after just nine months in charge.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Queiroz eyes glory with Salah and Egypt at Cup of Nations

Queiroz eyes glory with Salah and Egypt at Cup of Nations

'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

Chelsea can replace Lukaku with Tammy Abraham with active buy-back clause - Roma boss

Chelsea can replace Lukaku with Tammy Abraham with active buy-back clause - Roma boss

Trending

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job