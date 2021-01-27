West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed the reports that the Baggies are interested in signing Nigeria international Ahmed Musa.

Musa has been linked with West Brom who need attacking options to help them in the Premier League relegation battle where they have a slim chance.

Allardyce has now confirmed the Nigerian as a person of interest.

"He [Musa] is not here yet. He's a person of interest and when he arrives we'll alert everybody and let them know," Allardyce said, as per West Brom Evening News.

"We've had many other players on the radar, many abroad, but we've not been able to secure that particular player yet.

"We must keep our ear open on the transfer market to try and secure the signings that we want – we want two more if we can possibly achieve that.

Ahmed Musa has been without a club since October 2020 (Instagram/Al Nassr) Instagram

"I'd emphasise we have to try and get the right quality, but it's difficult in our position. Some might not want to join the fight and the position where we are in the Premier League."

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr by mutual consent in October 2020.

With this interest from West Brom, the 28-year is close to returning to England where he played for Leicester City between 2016 and 2018.

He wasn't a success with the Foxes before leaving first on loan to CSKA Moscow and then with a permanent move to Al Nassr.