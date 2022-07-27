Chelsea ponder move for £70m Leicester ace

Fofana has five years remaining on his current contract with the Foxes but has oftentimes been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea have already snapped up the colossal Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but Blues coach Thomas Tuchel, continues to seek more defensive signings following Rudiger and Christensen's exits this summer.

So far in the transfer window, Chelsea have seemingly failed in their attempts to bring in Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Imago

Chelsea are now weighing up a move for Wesley Fofana this summer as per Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old French center-back will reportedly command a fee of around £70m and the Blues seem desperate to make signings although, those figures might be a stumbling block.

Chelsea suffer Jules Kounde blow

Chelsea had already agreed a £55million deal for Jules Kounde and hoped to finally end their year-long chase of the defender.

However, Spanish club Barcelona, moved to hijack the move - leaving Thomas Tuchel to look elsewehere for an alternative.

Twitter

Chelsea have found it difficult to convince players to make a switch to the Bridge this summer in the post-Abramovich era.