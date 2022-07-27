TRANSFERS

Chelsea ponder move for £70m Leicester ace

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is currently being monitored by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel desperately continues to seek defensive reinforcements amid Jules Kounde doubts

Wesley Fofana is a target for Chesea this summer
Wesley Fofana is a target for Chesea this summer

Leicester City central defender Wesley Fofana, is currently attracting interest from Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Fofana has five years remaining on his current contract with the Foxes but has oftentimes been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea have already snapped up the colossal Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but Blues coach Thomas Tuchel, continues to seek more defensive signings following Rudiger and Christensen's exits this summer.

So far in the transfer window, Chelsea have seemingly failed in their attempts to bring in Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Chelsea are looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City this summer
Chelsea are looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City this summer Imago

ALSO READ: Chelsea announce Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling to become Chelsea's highest paid player

Sterling pens emotional letter to Manchester City fans following Chelsea transfer

Chelsea are now weighing up a move for Wesley Fofana this summer as per Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old French center-back will reportedly command a fee of around £70m and the Blues seem desperate to make signings although, those figures might be a stumbling block.

Chelsea had already agreed a £55million deal for Jules Kounde and hoped to finally end their year-long chase of the defender.

However, Spanish club Barcelona, moved to hijack the move - leaving Thomas Tuchel to look elsewehere for an alternative.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde Twitter

Chelsea have found it difficult to convince players to make a switch to the Bridge this summer in the post-Abramovich era.

The Blues have seen deals for former Leeds winger Raphinha hijacked by Barcelona and now look set to lose their long-term target Kounde to the Catalans once more, having seen Robert Lewandowski seal a switch to Barca as well as their former defender Andreas Christensen this summer.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Dessers is now reportedly the subject of a three-way transfer battle between Cremonese, Monza, and FC Copenhagen

    Danish giants attempt last-minute hijack of Cyriel Dessers' Cremonese transfer

  • Wesley Fofana is a target for Chesea this summer

    Chelsea ponder move for £70m Leicester ace

  • Mario Rui believes Victor Osimhen can reach a higher level

    Portugal's star says Osimhen is yet to express his talent fully for Napoli

Recommended articles

Danish giants attempt last-minute hijack of Cyriel Dessers' Cremonese transfer

Danish giants attempt last-minute hijack of Cyriel Dessers' Cremonese transfer

Chelsea ponder move for £70m Leicester ace

Chelsea ponder move for £70m Leicester ace

Portugal's star says Osimhen is yet to express his talent fully for Napoli

Portugal's star says Osimhen is yet to express his talent fully for Napoli

Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Super Falcons 4th place WAFCON finish

Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Super Falcons 4th place WAFCON finish

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Nantes winger Moses Simon passed fit for Super Cup clash vs PSG

Nantes winger Moses Simon passed fit for Super Cup clash vs PSG

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)
PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday