Grateful Timo Werner completes RB Leipzig return after leaving Chelsea

Werner has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with RB Leipzig which will see him stay at the Red Bull Arena until the summer of 2026.

"Welcome back, Timo! It’s great to have you here again," the Bundesliga club posted on a statement on their website.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues over two years ago but managed just ten goals in 56 Premier League in what was a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge.

However, he will return to the Bulls who he left as their record scorer with 95 goals and will continue with his special number 11 shirt.

Werner pens emotional note to Chelsea, fans

Following his departure from Chelsea, Werner took to his social media page to pen an emotional letter to the club and its fans.

In the letter, he thanked the club for the titles and the fans for their special support.

"Dear Blues, today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea," Werner stated.

"I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club. At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches and staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

"I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and in challenging times!